Catalysts for Change: Ireland and the EU in Conversation

The first interview with Lynn Boylan MEP will broadcast on Tuesday October 21st at 12.30pm.

Emma Farrell, left with Lynn Boylan MEP

Across a series of six in-depth feature radio interviews and podcasts, Near FM will look at Ireland’s relationship as part of the EU, and how Irish lawmakers, academics and professionals are striving for positive changes that will make a difference in people’s everyday lives. The series will focus on diverse areas including the Environment & Marine Sustainability, Trade Innovation and Gender Equality.

All of our interviews will reflect on the theme ‘Catalyst for Change’ and will look at how EU policies, with input from Irish MEPs, lawmakers and civil society professionals, are enacting change in specific areas such as Environment & Marine Sustainability; Trade & Innovation; Equality and inclusion; Culture and Society; Immigration & Social Inclusion and Ireland in the European Space Programme. The interviews, with inputs from experts, will focus on specific questions, challenges and outcome that will help bring about change.

Produced and presented by Emma Farrell. Post production from Paul Loughran.

All interviews will be available under ‘Communicating Europe’ wherever you get your podcasts. This series is supported by Communicating Europe, a Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade Initiative.

