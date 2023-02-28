Billy O’Brien in concert

Broadcasting on Near FM on Tuesday March 7th at 2pm.

Billy O’Brien at the piano.

Recorded as part of the Sundays at Noon Concert series, on Nov 20th 2022, Billy O’Brien (piano) performs a concert of Alexander Skriabin – 24 Preludes op. 11 and Olivier Messiaen – Premiere Communion de la Vierge from Vingt Regards sur l’enfant Jesu.

2022 marked the 150th anniversary of Alexander Scriabin’s birth on 6th January 1872. His music is characterised by a unique blend of late-romanticism, harmonic innovation, mysticism, philosophy-inspired symbolism and links between colour and sound. His compositions continue to fascinate pianists, scholars and composers.

To mark Scriabin’s 150th anniversary, Billy O’Brien presents his 24 preludes op. 11, a major work from Scriabin’s early period, composed between 1888 and 1896. Sensitivity to sound, fluently shaped melodies, and controlled pedalling and counterpoint emerge as features of Scriabin’s preludes. Nera FM have interspersed the concert with interview segments exploring Billy’s early life as a musician, his time in Paris, his teaching and his admiration for the American musician Chris Thyle.

The concert was recorded by Gay Graham and Gary Kirwan. Concert and programme mixed by Paul Loughran. Interviews by Mary Barnecutt, and audience reactions by Paula Wiseman. Thanks to all in the Hugh Lane gallery, Dublin.

