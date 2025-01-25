Become a Radio Broadcaster with Near FM

Near FM is looking for new voices on air!

Near FM is running its next interactive media training for future radio presenters who want to learn skills in broadcasting. This course is limited to 12 places and open to people predominantly living in our catchment area Dublin North. No previous experience necessary. It will run over 7 weeks, 2.5 hours per week, starting on Tuesday, February 25th 2025 until April 8th 2025 from 6.30-9.00 pm each week. The cost is €185.00* for this 7-week training course. To enquire about the course or register email training@near.ie

About the course – Get a chance to learn how to make your own radio programme in a safe and supportive environment. In this training, we will look at different strands of media: structuring a running order and producing a radio programme, interviewing and research skills, editing, radio studios, production features and music, media literacy, media law and regulations.

Plus – Two hours shadowing a radio presenter in Near FM’s studio during a talk or music programme. Follow-up meeting on your idea’s development. Mentoring for the first programme from the studios at Near FM.

*We never want cost to be a barrier to people joining our training. Concessionary prices are available.

To enquire about the course or register please get in touch with training@near.ie

Content:

Introduction to media and media literacy

Interview and research skills

Production features and values

Media law and regulations

Studio, broadcast desk

On location recordings, editing audio files

Becoming a volunteer presenter and member of Near FM

We encourage everyone to stay involved after the training and to apply for your own programme to present on Near FM. All modules need to be completed. Who knows, maybe you will meet someone at the training with similar interests and you form a production team to develop a programme together! Once your proposal has been approved by the programme content committee, participants apply for membership (€8/€5per month) which will then give you access to our studios and the support and facilitation for broadcasting.

What trainees with Near FM say about us:

I thoroughly enjoyed the Media Training course specifically designed for women. There was such a diverse group in our class, varying in age and culture, with lots of different opinions. One of the first things I learned, and valued, was the importance of having an open mind, and not to lean into our natural biases. There really was so much to learn in this class. I think the length of each class was spot on, with a break half-way through. I think there was plenty of variety in terms of the instructors/teachers, and lots of opportunity to express ourselves in a very safe space.

– Orla, participant Women behind the Mic, January 2025

I want to thank the NearCast team for promoting, supporting and challenging volunteers to produce podcasts on a variety of topics. I found the experience of working with NearCast to be exciting, inspiring, challenging and rewarding. They facilitated me as the producer to dissect a complex topic into digestible chunks of knowledge. This helps the listener to engage in the subject.

– Mary Oyediran – Candid Conversations Podcast and International Writers Network Broadcaster, 2024

‘It was by far the best experience I had in a long time. I would recommend the course, great trainers and guest speakers. All the topics were very relevant. I really liked the balance between practice and theory, commitment of staff and that we were a great group of people [in the training]. It was an inspiring and revealing experience.’

– Participant, course in radio skills for Irish and Non Irish participants aged 55+, March 2019

Near Media Co-op

Near Media Co-op was established over 30 years ago. We offer a unique community development approach to media training, production, broadcast, and dissemination. Best known for our award-winning radio station Near FM, we also are a television production house (Near TV), a podcast platform (NearCast), a media training facility, and work as media consultants for the not-for-profit and community voluntary sector.

Near Media Co-op is a social enterprise that gives voice to people who are underrepresented in media. By signing up for our workshops and services you will support the work we do to empower people, give voice, and contribute to a more equal media landscape and a more equal society.

This training will be delivered by experienced staff and voluntary presenters from Near FM.

Near FM is a not-for-profit, democratic, community radio station based on the northside of Dublin, broadcasting 24 hours a day, 365 days per year. We operate an open access policy and run a minimum of two community radio introduction courses a year for new volunteers. The station encourages groups to use community media as a tool in their development work and aims to cover the issues, events and stories important in the local area. Programming involves radio drama, multilingual programmes, assisting unsigned musicians, intercultural programming, educational programming, outside broadcasts, and documentaries to name a few.

—