This show focuses on the different styles of music across the African continent including Afrobeats, Amapiano, Makossa, Coupe Decalle, Ndombolo, Bongo etc just to name these. Both contemporary and older sounds are sampled. The programme also includes interviews with local and international artists and promoters as well as promoting upcoming events.

Every Saturday from 3:00pm – 4:30pm

Presenter: DJ POZO

