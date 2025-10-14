Latest, Politics, Social Benefit

16 Days of Activism to End Gender-based Violence

The promos will be broadcast at noon everyday during the 16 days of the campaign.

From 25th November until the 10th of December 2025, marks the 16 Days of Activism to End Gender-based Violence. Violence against women and girls affects one in three women. It is a global human rights emergency that must stop. As the world marks the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action – one of the most progressive international agreements on women’s rights to date – the UN Secretary-General’s UNiTE 2025 campaign focuses on one of the fastest-growing forms of abuse: digital violence against women and girls. 

Near FM has joined the campaign producing a series of promos that highlight the impact of gender based violence in Ireland  based on information provided by Women’s Aid and disseminates information on how to find support to escape this type of situations.

Please visit https://www.unwomen.org/en/get-involved/16-days-of-activism

Social Benefit programming is made with the support of Coimisiún Na Mean, with the television license fee.

