The sixth and final programme, broadcasting Tuesday February 2nd at 2pm features Xenia Pestova and Ed Bennett playing a programme of piano and electronic arrangements by Leo Chadburn, Annea Lockwood, Ed Bennett, Gayle Young and Alvin Lucier.

This radio programme features concert excerpts interspersed with interviews with the performers and Hugh Lane gallery director Barbara Dawson.

Thanks to Ber Quinn on audio recording.

About the series

The Hugh Lane Concert series showcases contemporary, traditional, classical and jazz music concerts recorded at Dublin City Gallery The Hugh Lane, as part of the Sundays @ Noon concerts. This radio series captures the best in Irish and international based composers and musicians performing in front of a live audience. As well as the performances, Near FM have recorded in-depth interviews with the musicians, and reactions from members of the public. Series 1 & 2 is available here Made with the support of the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland with the television licence fee.



Near FM Have been nominated for Best European Music Radio programme 2020, for The Hugh Lane Concert Series