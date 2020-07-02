WoodQuay Summer Sessions 2020
Near FM present the WoodQuay Summer Sessions, a series of radio programmes featuring a diverse range of Irish artists performing as part
of the Wood Quay Summer Sessions concert series in July 2020.
Programme 1 – Thursday July 9th at 6pm. We present the music of Jazz improvisers BigSpoon. We’ll hear from Chris and Matthew from BigSpoon as well as Kenneth Killeen from the Improvised Music Company and Tom Doyle from Dublin City Council.
Programme 2 – Thursday July 16th at 6pm. We present the music of Cassiopeia Wind Quintet, featuring Flute, Oboe, Clarinet, Bassoon & French Horn. We’ll hear from Catriona and Cormac from Cassiopeia Wind as well as Linda O’Shea from the Contemporary Music Centre.
Programme 3 – Thursday July 23rd at 6pm. We present the music of Caoimhín Ó Raghallaigh and Mick O’Brien playing Fiddle & Uilleann Pipes. We’ll hear their performance from their Woodquay summer session, as well as interviews with Caoimhin and mick and Sharon Rolston from Music Network.
Programme 4 – Thursday July 30th at 6pm. We are delighted to present the music of PowPig a dynamic band hailing from Limerick, comprised of Anna Marie Rooney, Andreea Mocanu, Laura Drennan and Leah O’Donnell. We’ll talk to Laura and Leah form the band and to Angela Dorgan form First music Contact.
This series is made with the support of the broadcasting Authority of Ireland with the television licence fee.