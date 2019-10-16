Women’s Stories is a new radio series featuring professors and researchers from Trinity’s Arts and Humanities talking about women throughout the centuries and challenging dominant narratives about women today.

From history to film, and music, the series will feature free talks and discussions recorded in front of a live audience which will then be broadcast to Near FM listeners on 90.3 FM.

Women’s Stories is supported by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland and will explore topics as diverse as the story of Giulia Farnese, an Italian born mistress to Pope Alexander VI, to widows in early 17th century Ireland and right through to present day stories from the frontline of Irish women in music technology.

The first talk in the series is on October 22nd at 1pm in the Trinity Long Room Hub and you can Register here This talk will subsequently be broadcast on Near FM on Tuesday October 29th at 3.30pm