Women’s Stories – Episode 2

L to R: Dr Ruth Barton, Lotte Verbeek, Daria Drazkowiak, Dr Catherine Lawless

How We Imagine Her: Giulia Farnese from Source to Screen

Broadcasting Tues Nov 26th 3.30pm

A panel discussion as part of the Women’s Stories series, a collaboration between Near FM Community Radio and the Trinity Long Room Hub.

“How We Imagine Her” is facilitated by Dr Ruth Barton (TCD Film Studies) places actress Lotte Verbeek in conversation with academic specialist Dr Catherine Lawless, Assistant Professor, The Centre for Gender and Women’s Studies, and Daria Drazkowiak, doctoral candidate in the Department of History, TCD. They will discuss the process of adapting Giulia Farnese, the famous mistress of Pope Alexander VI, from primary source to screen. This discussion invites the audience to consider how both historians and entertainment professionals strive to find the human element in storytelling. The panel also includes audio clips from the series The Borgias as well a Q&A session with a live audience.

Made with the support of the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland with the television licence fee.

