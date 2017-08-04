Posted by paul on August 4, 2017 at 8:51 am

Near FM, in association with Phoenix FM and the Irish Traditional Music Archive, is proud to present a unique live broadcasting event during Heritage Week 2017.

Within a Mile of Dublin: Songs & Tunes live from ITMA is a two-part live radio broadcast from ITMA on Merrion Square which will take place on Sat Aug 19th and sat Aug 26th from 1-2pm.

19 & 26 August, 1pm – 2pm

Week one featuring: Aidan Connolly, fiddle, Dublin Liam McGonigle, button accordion, Mayo Nellie Weldon, singer, Dublin

Week two featuring: Liam O’Brien, concertina, Clare (TG4 2017 Young Musician of the Year). Brid O’Donohue, flute/whistle, Clare. Barry Gleeson, singer, Dublin. This event is taking place in association with Merrion Square Open Day.

Both events are free of charge and open to the general public to attend. Booking is essential and tickets are available at eventbrite.ie/e/within-a-mile-of-dublin-songs-tunes-live-from-itma-tickets-34968315172

Made with the support of the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland with the television licence fee.