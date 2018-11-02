Within a Mile of Dublin: Songs and Tunes from the Irish Traditional Music Archive – Series 2

Posted by paul on November 2, 2018 at 9:27 am

Tune in as Near FM and the ITMA collaborate for a second series of live traditional music performance

Broadcasting Live on Thursday 22nd, Friday 23rd & Sat 24th Nov from 1-2pm

Within a Mile of Dublin: Songs and Tunes Live from the Irish Traditional Music Archive (ITMA) is a 3-part live radio broadcast from the history-rich surrounds of the Georgian home on Merrion Square of the ITMA. Join the ITMA and Near FM for a series of a performances and interviews that focus on bringing the archival collections at ITMA to life.

Thursday 22nd

The first broadcast of the Within a Mile of Dublin 2 series focuses on the Goodman Collection, bringing together conversation, song, and music to show how the work of a 19th-century collector continues to shape the practices of musicians in the 21st century.

Featuring

Miriam O’Donovan, singer

Mick O’Brien, pipes

Lisa Shields, speaker

Friday 23rd

The second broadcast of the Within a Mile of Dublin 2 series focuses on the The Inishowen and Góilín Song Collections, bringing together conversation, song, and music to show how living traditions continue to preserve and renew themselves.

Featuring

Niamh Parsons, singer

Kevin McGonigle, singer

Brian Doyle, speaker

Saturday 24th

The final broadcast of the Within a Mile of Dublin 2 series focuses on the PW Joyce Collection, bringing together conversation, song, and music to show how the work of a 19th-century collector continues to shape the practices of musicians in the 21st century.

Featuring

Liam O’Connor, fiddle

Máire O’Keeffe, fiddle

Nicholas Carolan, speaker

This series is funded by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland with the television licence fee.