November 2, 2018

Within a Mile of Dublin: Songs and Tunes from the Irish Traditional Music Archive – Series 2

Tune in as Near FM and the ITMA collaborate for a second series of live traditional music performance

Broadcasting Live on Thursday 22nd, Friday 23rd & Sat 24th Nov from 1-2pm

Within a Mile of Dublin: Songs and Tunes Live from the Irish Traditional Music Archive (ITMA) is a 3-part live radio broadcast from the history-rich surrounds of the Georgian home on Merrion Square of the ITMA. Join the ITMA and Near FM for a series of a performances and interviews that focus on bringing the archival collections at ITMA to life.

Thursday 22nd

The first broadcast of the Within a Mile of Dublin 2 series focuses on the Goodman Collection, bringing together conversation, song, and music to show how the work of a 19th-century collector continues to shape the practices of musicians in the 21st century.

Featuring

  • Miriam O’Donovan, singer
  • Mick O’Brien, pipes
  • Lisa Shields, speaker

Friday 23rd

The second broadcast of the Within a Mile of Dublin 2 series focuses on the The Inishowen and Góilín Song Collections, bringing together conversation, song, and music to show how living traditions continue to preserve and renew themselves.

Featuring

  • Niamh Parsons, singer
  • Kevin McGonigle, singer
  • Brian Doyle, speaker

Saturday 24th

The final broadcast of the Within a Mile of Dublin 2 series focuses on the PW Joyce Collection, bringing together conversation, song, and music to show how the work of a 19th-century collector continues to shape the practices of musicians in the 21st century.

Featuring

  • Liam O’Connor, fiddle
  • Máire O’Keeffe, fiddle
  • Nicholas Carolan, speaker

This series is funded by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland with the television licence fee.

 
 
 