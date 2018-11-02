Within a Mile of Dublin: Songs and Tunes from the Irish Traditional Music Archive – Series 2

Tune in as Near FM and the ITMA collaborate for a second series of live traditional music performance
Broadcasting Live on Thursday 22nd, Friday 23rd & Sat 24th Nov from 1-2pm
Within a Mile of Dublin: Songs and Tunes Live from the Irish Traditional Music Archive (ITMA) is a 3-part live radio broadcast from the history-rich surrounds of the Georgian home on Merrion Square of the ITMA. Join the ITMA and Near FM for a series of a performances and interviews that focus on bringing the archival collections at ITMA to life.
Thursday 22nd
The first broadcast of the Within a Mile of Dublin 2 series focuses on the Goodman Collection, bringing together conversation, song, and music to show how the work of a 19th-century collector continues to shape the practices of musicians in the 21st century.
Featuring
- Miriam O’Donovan, singer
- Mick O’Brien, pipes
- Lisa Shields, speaker
Friday 23rd
The second broadcast of the Within a Mile of Dublin 2 series focuses on the The Inishowen and Góilín Song Collections, bringing together conversation, song, and music to show how living traditions continue to preserve and renew themselves.
Featuring
- Niamh Parsons, singer
- Kevin McGonigle, singer
- Brian Doyle, speaker
Saturday 24th
The final broadcast of the Within a Mile of Dublin 2 series focuses on the PW Joyce Collection, bringing together conversation, song, and music to show how the work of a 19th-century collector continues to shape the practices of musicians in the 21st century.
Featuring
- Liam O’Connor, fiddle
- Máire O’Keeffe, fiddle
- Nicholas Carolan, speaker
This series is funded by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland with the television licence fee.