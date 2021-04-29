We need more women on air!

Are you a woman, interested in presenting on the airways?

Have you ever listened to the radio and thought: ‘Why does no-one talk about….? Why are there not more women on air?’ Why does no-one ever play… Maybe I could do that’ Then this is the place for you! Learn the skills to become a community media broadcaster on Near FM and host your own radio programme. No experience necessary.

Near FM are running their next online interactive media skills training for women who want to learn skills in broadcasting. This course is limited to 12 places and will be led by women for women only. It will run over 6 weeks, 2 hours per week starting on Wednesday June 16th from 10.00am -12.00pm.

Get a chance to learn how to make your own radio programme in a safe and supportive environment. In this training we will look at different strands of media, media literacy, media law and regulations, interviewing and research skills, editing, production features, structuring a running order and producing a radio programme. When COVID restrictions allow and it will be safe to meet face to face, we will run a module in the radio studios and work on the studio desk in small groups.

Additionally there will be a two hour session to follow up on your ideas development, roughly 4 weeks after the training is completed, as well as the opportunity of 2 hours shadowing a radio presenter in Near FM’s studio.

The cost is €160.00* for this 6 week training course (including one follow on session online, 2 hours shadowing in the studios, and mentoring for your first programme).

To register please email dorothee@near.ie.

*We never want cost to be a barrier to people joining our training. Concessionary prices are available, please get in touch with Dorothee Meyer Holtkamp at dorothee@near.ie.

Modules:

Week 1 – Introduction to media and media literacy (online) June 16th, 10.00am -12.00pm.

Week 2 -Interview and research skills (online) June 23rd, 10.00am -12.00pm.

Week 3 -Production features and values (online) June 30th, 10.00am -12.00pm.

Week 4 -Media law and regulations (online) July 7th, 10.00am -12.00pm.

Week 5 – Recording with zoom and editing software Audacity (online) July 14th, 10.00-12.00pm.

Week 6 – Broadcast desk (Near FM studios post summer, Covid restrictions allowing) date tbd.

Plus: 2 hours shadowing of a radio presenter in the studios during a talk or music programme. Follow up meeting on ideas development and progress 4 weeks after completion of the course. Mentoring for the first programme from the studios at Near FM.

Becoming a volunteer presenter

We encourage everyone to stay involved after the training and to apply for your own programme to present on Near FM. All modules need to be completed. Who knows, maybe you will meet someone on the training with similar interests and you can form a production team to develop a programme together.

The workshop sessions will be conducted via video conferencing app Zoom. Once registered we will email you with further details and the link to Zoom.

What trainees with Near Media Co-op say about us:

‘It was by far the best experience I had in a long time. I would recommend the course, great trainers and guest speakers. All the topics were very relevant. I really liked the balance between practice and theory, commitment of staff and that we were a great group of people [in the training]. It was an inspiring and revealing experience.’

– Participant, course in radio skills for Irish and Non Irish participants aged 55+, March 2019

I want to thank the NearCast team for promoting, supporting and challenging volunteers to produce podcasts on a variety of topics. I found the experience of working with NearCast to be exciting, inspiring, challenging and rewarding. They facilitated me as the producer to dissect a complex topic into digestible chunks of knowledge. This helps the listener to engage in the subject.

-Mary Oyediran – Racism is Real in Ireland Podcast and International Writers Network Broadcaster

Near Media Co-op

Near Media Co-op was established over 30 years ago. We offer a unique community development approach to media training, production, broadcast and dissemination. Best known for our award winning radio station Near FM, we also are a television production house (Near TV), a podcast platform (NearCast), a media training facility and work as media consultants for the not for profit and community voluntary sector.

Near Media Co-op is a social enterprise that gives voice to people that are underrepresented in media. By signing up to our workshops and services you will support the work we do to- empower people, give voice and contribute to a more equal media landscape and a more equal society.

This training will be delivered by experienced staff and voluntary presenters from Near FM.

Near FM is a not-for-profit, democratic, community radio station based on the northside of Dublin, broadcasting 24 hours a day, 365 days per year. We operate an open access policy and run a minimum of two community radio introduction courses a year for new volunteers. The station encourages groups to use community media as a tool in their development work and aims to cover the issues, events and stories important in the local area. Programming involves radio drama, multilingual programmes, assisting unsigned musicians, intercultural programming, educational programming, outside broadcasts, documentaries to name a few.