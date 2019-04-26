Broadcasting May 7th, 14th & 21st at 3.30pm on Near FM





















Walks through James Joyce’s Dublin is a brand new series from Near FM and the James Joyce Centre that follows the mercurial world of James Joyce and his characters through Dublin’s fair city. In this audio series Dublin comes alive through the Joycean walking tours. We are led by tour guide Conor Linnie through the old streets and literary history that has left such an indelible mark on Joyce’s work. Joyce’s words themselves are vividly brought to life by noted Joycean actors Barry McGovern and Katie O’Kelly. Based on the 2016 book Written in my Heart, Walks through James Joyce’s Dublin, this series explores how Dublin locations played a role in Joyce’s life and influenced his work.

Walks through James Joyce’s Dublin is a Near FM production in partnership with the James Joyce Centre. The series is supported by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland’s Sound and Vision scheme with the television licence fee.