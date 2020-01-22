Broadcatsing Tues Jan 28th at 2pm

The third series of Hugh Lane Concerts continues with a concert by The Opalio Trio comprising of Eoin Ducrot on Violin, Aoife Burke on Cello and Chiara Opalio on Piano. In this special concert as part of the Sundays at Noon concert series, they perform Piano Trio works from Haydn, Solfa Carlile and Brahms.

Chiara Opali, Eoin Ducrot & Aoife Burke

We hear the full concert interspersed with discussion around the careers of the musicians as well as the work of the composers. We also hear from audience members on their impressions of the concert.

About the series

The Hugh Lane Concert series showcases contemporary, traditional, classical and jazz music concerts recorded at Dublin City Gallery The Hugh Lane, as part of the Sundays @ Noon concerts. This radio series captures the best in Irish and international based composers and musicians performing in front of a live audience. As well as the performances, Near FM have recorded in-depth interviews with the musicians, and reactions from members of the public.

Series 1 & 2 is available here

Made with the support of the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland with the television licence fee.