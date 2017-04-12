Posted by paul on April 12, 2017 at 8:50 am

Broadcasting Tuesday April 18th @ 3pm on Near FM.

The Hugh Lane Concert series continues with a performance entitled As the quiet crow flies. In this programme we hear a ground breaking and completely improvised performance by sound art practitioners, composers and musicians Danny McCarthy and Mick O’Shea (The Quiet Club) and Ian Wilson and Cathal Roche (cRow). As well as the perfromacne we will have the opportunity to hear the musicians talk about the art of improvisation, unusual instruments and sound devices and their collective backgrounds. We also have audience anticipations and reactions to the performance. This concert performance was recorded by Darby O’Carroll.

Listen online to the programme on Tuesday April 18th at 3pm at www.nearfm.ie/livestream

About the groups

The Quiet Club is an internationally-acclaimed duo consisting of Danny McCarthy and Mick O’Shea, who use a range of analogue and digital electronic devices to produce sound art of great beauty and subtlety. crOw is an improvising duo incorporating saxophonist Cathal Roche and Ian Wilson on laptop, e-guitar and sound objects – this duo has a particular interest in spatializing sound and responding to acoustic and architectural properties of the spaces it performs in; audiences are invited to wander around during performances. When the two duos perform together, the result is a unique combination of influences and approaches; naturally, every tour performance will be different and tailored to a particular venue and audience.

About the series

The Hugh Lane Concert series showcases contemporary, traditional, classical and jazz music concerts recorded at Dublin City Gallery The Hugh Lane, as part of the Sundays @ Noon concerts. This radio series captures the best in Irish and international based composers and musicians performing in front of a live audience.

As well as the performances, Near FM have recorded in-depth interviews with the musicians, and reactions from members of the public.

Made with the support of the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland with the television licence fee.