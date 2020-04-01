Broadcasting every Tuesday in April at 6pm, starts April 7th

Tune into Near FM every TUESDAY in April for The Global Thread, a special four part series that will raise public awareness of active citizenship around the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Produced in partnership with Comhlamh, this series will focus on gender equality and reproductive rights; sustainable energy and extractive industries; deinstitutionalisation of children’s care and economic inequalities.

Each programme features interviews with people at the frontline in fighting for a sustainable future for our planet.

The Global Thread, every Tuesday at 6pm, starting April 7th on Near FM.

Produced by Mark Malone (Comhlamh) and Sally Galiana (Near FM)

Made with the support of the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland with the television licence fee.