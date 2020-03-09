The Contempo Quartet – Beethoven Reflected

Broadcasting Tuesday March 10th at 2pm

The Contempo Quartet at Hugh Lane Gallery

This special concert programmed by Linda Buckley and performed by The Contempo Quartet, celebrates the 250th anniversary of the birth of Ludwig van Beethoven and traces threads of connection from the work of Beethoven through New York’s Julia Wolfe and Cork composer sisters Irene and Linda Buckley. There is a particular focus on his String Quartet no. 14 in C Sharp Minor, Op. 131, written in 1826, the year before he died.

This radio programme features the full concert interspersed with insightful interviews with Linda Buckley, The Contempo Quartet and audience members.

About the series

The Hugh Lane Concert series showcases contemporary, traditional, classical and jazz music concerts recorded at Dublin City Gallery The Hugh Lane, as part of the Sundays @ Noon concerts. This radio series captures the best in Irish and international based composers and musicians performing in front of a live audience. As well as the performances, Near FM have recorded in-depth interviews with the musicians, and reactions from members of the public.

