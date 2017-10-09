The Artists Lounge live from Otherworld Festival in Ballymun

Posted by paul on October 9, 2017 at 11:11 am

Tune into Near FM on Halloween night, October 31st from 6pm, as we broadcast live from the Otherworld Halloween Festival in Ballymun!

Join presenter Ger Kellett as we broadcast live from The Artists Lounge/ Near FM stage with performances from The Innocents, Zeinab, Soricah, Psychlone, and Rachael Mccormack

Tune into Near FM from 6pm on October 31st and join Ger Kellett as he brings The Artists Lounge (T.A.L) radio programme on the road and brings you the best of up and coming Irish music

Near FM can be found on 90.3fm on your car stereo or kitchen radio. We are also available online at nearfm.ie/livestream/ and can be found on the Tune In Radio app, available for all smart phones.

With thanks to Axis Ballymun, Ger Kellett, The Artist’s Lounge and Dublin City Council