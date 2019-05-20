

Broadcatsing Tueday May 21st at 2pm

The Hugh Lane Concert series continues with The Art of the Collaboration. Renowned musician and coach Paul Roe has brought together a co-operative of musicians and thinkers to explore the variety of natures, qualities and experiences of differing performance practices, and crucially, what can be learned from those understandings while offering audiences a unique insight and heightened understanding of the mind and of the performer. Paul is joined by Mick O’Brien on Uileann Pipes and Killian O’Brien as the collaborative designer. Other collaborators are Ultan O’Brien (Fiddle), Ken Edge (Saxophone) and Persian musicians Shayan and Shahab Coohe.

Core to the project of ‘The Art of Collaboration’ is to positively interrogate differing approaches to music making and by extension musical collaborations. The co-operative of musicians come from a broad and diverse range of musical backgrounds, which straddle various forms of learning and interpretation. The project also carries a research element with four leading thinkers in the worlds of health (mental and physical), science, business and design.

About the series

The Hugh Lane Concert series showcases contemporary, traditional, classical and jazz music concerts recorded at Dublin City Gallery The Hugh Lane, as part of the Sundays @ Noon concerts. This radio series captures the best in Irish and international based composers and musicians performing in front of a live audience. As well as the performances, Near FM have recorded in-depth interviews with the musicians, and reactions from members of the public.

