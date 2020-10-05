Broadcasting Tuesday 6th October 2020 at 2pm

The fourth programme in the third series of Hugh Lane Concerts was recorded in Dublin’s Hugh Lane gallery, as part of the Playing to the Gallery series, a continuation of the Sundays at Noon series, during the great pandemic Lock Down in June 2020.

Near FM are delighted to present The Art of Collaboration, a unique coming together of poetry and music with Dublin Poet Paula Meehan, Clarinetist Paul Roe and Uilleann Piper Mick O’Brien.

About the series

The Hugh Lane Concert series showcases contemporary, traditional, classical and jazz music concerts recorded at Dublin City Gallery The Hugh Lane, as part of the Sundays @ Noon concerts. This radio series captures the best in Irish and international based composers and musicians performing in front of a live audience. As well as the performances, Near FM have recorded in-depth interviews with the musicians, and reactions from members of the public.

Near FM Have been nominated for Best European Music Radio programme 2020, for The Hugh Lane Concert Series