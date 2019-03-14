Starts Thursday March 28th at 3pm

Speaking Poetry is a 4 part series where Spoken Word poets attend local northside Dublin secondary schools to give workshops. The series captures the essence of these workshops, the interaction between poet and students and the students thoughts and opinions on the poets and the poetry discussed.

Each programme centers on a workshop given in class by Spoken Word poets Colm Keegan, Clara Rose Thornton, Niamh Beirne and John Cummins.

Each programme also features studio performance and interviews with the spoken word poets. The interviews centre on their interest in poetry, their memories of poetry at school and how the poems may have motivated them and shaped their work. The Series running order is:

Colaiste Dhulaigh in Coolock with Colm keegan, March 28th 3pm

Mount Temple in Clontarf, with Clara Rose Thornton, April 4th at 3pm

Larkin Community College in Dublin 1 with Niamh Beirne, April 11th at 3pm

Ardgillan Community college in Balbriggan with John Cummins, April 18th at 3pm

Speaking Poetry is produced by Morgan O’Reilly and Near FM technical crew. Speaking Poetry is supported by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland Sound and Vision scheme with the television licence fee.