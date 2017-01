Posted by admin on October 21, 2016 at 9:49 am

Rivitin’ History by Pat Meehan returns on October 27th and November 3rd at 6pm.

Follow the continuing adventures of Marrion Monroe and Duck the Bullets as they are taken in by Professor Henri DuFornicate’s ability to travel back through time to ancient Ireland.

You can catch up on the previous episodes here:

This series is made with the support of the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland Sound and Vision scheme.