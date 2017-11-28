Posted by paul on November 28, 2017 at 12:22 pm

Respect Words is a new twenty part series of programmes produced and presented by Near FM on the topic of Hate Speech. Each week Near FM presenters will discuss various aspects of Hate Speech. Every form of communication will be discussed such as the written word, the spoken word and of course social media. We will be joined each week by experts on the subject including people from minority groups, legal experts, and indeed people who have been subjected to Hate Speech.

Starts Monday the 4th of December at 2pm

Monday the 4th of December at 2pm see’s the first in the series. Presented by Ciaran Murray, we will look at the terminology ‘Hate speech’ including the UN definition of hate speech. Ciaran will be joined by Jennifer Schweppe, Lecturer in Law at The University limerick.

About Respect Words

With the motto `Ethical Journalism against Hate Speech’, the RESPECT WORDS project, coordinated by the association EMA-RTV in Spain, raises the need to rethink how media and its professionals deal issues related to migratory processes, ethnic and religious minorities. Near FM are partnering on this important and unique multimedia project along with Radio Student in Slovenia, Civil Radio in Hungary, EMA-RTV in Spain, Radio Dreyekland in Germany, Radio Popolare in Italy, International Press Institute in Austria and the EPT (Public Broadcasting Corporation) in Greece.

With the purpose of working against hate speech in the media and raising awareness among European citizens on issues related to migration processes, human rights and the situation of ethnic and religious minorities in our society, this radio broadcasting campaign is born out of the practical recommendations of the ethical code developed jointly by the partners of the project.

It is essential that European media serve as a vehicle for promoting and driving values of peace, tolerance, solidarity and human rights. Thus, this radio broadcasting campaign posted in more than 150 broadcasting radio stations and 7 countries will address and analyze issues related to cultural diversity in a context of humanitarian crisis and make initiatives and projects visible that help build new imagery based on integration, respect and human rights.

From the end of 2017 and during 6 months, each partner of the project will produce and broadcast 20 radio programs in its associated media networks to reach a total of more than 4 million listeners at European level.

For more on the Respect Words project please visit www.respectwords.org