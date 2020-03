COVID-19 / Coronavirus March 18, 2020 To protect yourself and others from coronavirus (COVID-19) it’s important to think about how the virus is spread. Coronavirus is spread in sneeze or cough droplets. To infect you, it has ...

The Contempo Quartet – Beethoven Reflected March 9, 2020 Broadcasting Tuesday March 10th at 2pm This special concert programmed by Linda Buckley and performed by The Contempo Quartet, celebrates the 250th anniversary of the birth of Ludwig van Beethoven ...

New Drama Hour begins March 8th at 5pm March 2, 2020 Near FM launch a new season of the New Drama Hour. A series of darkly funny, challenging and innovative audio dramas from up and coming women writers. Following on from ...