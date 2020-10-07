Near FM nominated for Prix Europa 2020

The Contempo Quartet

Near FM have been nominated for an international award for their recordings and subsequent broadcasting of the Sundays at Noon concert series. The northside Dublin radio station have been nominated for Best Radio Music series in the Prix Europa competition alongside music programmes from radio stations such as BBC Radio 2 and BBC Radio 4. Series Producer Paul Loughran noted:

‘We are over the moon to get his nomination. Near FM have been recording in the Hugh Lane gallery since 2017 and it is an honour for us to capture these magical concerts. We are always astounded by the musicianship, programming and the knowledge of the audience. The sculpture gallery space itself is one of the finest acoustic spaces in Dublin which makes our job of recording the concerts that much easier.’

The nominated programme can be found here. The winner will be announced at the end of November 2020. You can listen back to previous episodes in the radio series here

Big thanks to all the production team who have worked on the Hugh Lane recordings since we started the series in 2017!