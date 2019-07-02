Near FM live from the Wood Quay Summer Sessions

Live every Thursday in July from 12.45pm until 2.15pm

The Wood Quay Summer Sessions return for a fourth year of free concerts at the Wood Quay Amphitheatre, Dublin this July and Near FM will broadcast live each week. We are broadcatsing from 12.45pm until 2.15pm every Thursday throughout July, with the full concerst and ionetrviewswith the musicians, promoters and audience.

Come down and say hello to our Outside Broadcast team

The Wood Quay Summer Sessions are the perfect opportunity to gather family, friends and work colleagues and enjoy an hour of live music on your lunchtime

Every week, music fans will get to experience some incredible live music from up and coming acts, as well as established acts, from across a wide range of genres from trad to RnB, classical to contemporary and jazz to hip-hop.

Founded by Dublin City Council and presented in association with First Music Contact (FMC), Improvised Music Company (IMC), Contemporary Music Centre (CMC) and Music Network, the Wood Quay Summer Sessions are free events that can be enjoyed by music fans of all ages. Near FM’s coverage is supported by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland with the television licence fee.

July 4th presented with First Music Contact

13.00 | Erica-Cody (RnB/pop artist)

13.30 | JyellowL (hip-hop artist / rapper)

July 11th presented with Improvised Music Company

13.00 | Charlie Moon Quartet (jazz guitar quartet)

13.30 | RBG Trio (Redmond, Brady, Gillard)

July 18th presented with Contemporary Music Centre

13.00 | Garth Knox (viola & viola d’amore solo)

13.30 | Garth Knox & Ultan O’Brien

July 25th presented with Music Network

13.00 | Miriam Kaczor and Alec O’Leary (flute/guitar classical duo)

13.30 | Liam O’Connor (fiddle), Sean McKeon (uilleann pipes), John Blake (guitar) (trad ensemble)