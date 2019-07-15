Near FM live from St Anne’s Park Rose Festival 2019

Near FM are delighted to broadcast live from the Rose Festival live on Saturday July 20th from 12.30-3.30pm

We will hear about the fantastic activities happening at the Wild Life and Good Life Area, the Wellness Hub, the Biodiversity Village, St Anne’s City Farm, live music and much more.

Near FM’s live broadcast from St Anne’s Park Rose Festival is supported by Dublin City Council.

The annual St Anne’s Park Rose Festival takes place on Saturday 20th and Sunday 21st July from 10.00-6.00pm