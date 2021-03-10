Near FM delighted to partner in EU project

As part of the Erasmus+ European project Media Education Without Borders made up with partners in Germany, Spain and Hungary, Near Media Co-op developed an online training course for teachers/trainers who work with young adults from the age of 15years + on the topic of media literacy/media studies.

This self directed online course consists of 6 units allowing you to go through the full course or to choose particular modules with the topics you are most interested in:

Media Studies

Media Ethics

Social Media

Conscious media consumption

Smart internet usage

Media law and regulations

Each unit starts with an overview of the topic, provides some theoretical background with examples and gives hands-on-suggestions for classroom activities that can be downloaded within the course. The classroom activities can be found right after each subunit on a separate page called “activities”, plus they are also available for download from the website https://mewb.weebly.com/

You will find a link to the course on the project website here: https://mewb.weebly.com/teaching-media.html

Alternatively here is a direct link: https://bildungsportal.sachsende/opal/auth/RepositoryEntry/20501495812/CourseNode/99737891851508