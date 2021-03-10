Near FM delighted to partner in EU project
As part of the Erasmus+ European project Media Education Without Borders made up with partners in Germany, Spain and Hungary, Near Media Co-op developed an online training course for teachers/trainers who work with young adults from the age of 15years + on the topic of media literacy/media studies.
This self directed online course consists of 6 units allowing you to go through the full course or to choose particular modules with the topics you are most interested in:
- Media Studies
- Media Ethics
- Social Media
- Conscious media consumption
- Smart internet usage
- Media law and regulations
Each unit starts with an overview of the topic, provides some theoretical background with examples and gives hands-on-suggestions for classroom activities that can be downloaded within the course. The classroom activities can be found right after each subunit on a separate page called “activities”, plus they are also available for download from the website https://mewb.weebly.com/
You will find a link to the course on the project website here: https://mewb.weebly.com/teaching-media.html
Alternatively here is a direct link: https://bildungsportal.sachsende/opal/auth/RepositoryEntry/20501495812/CourseNode/99737891851508