Near FM CE scheme: Public Relations /Outreach Assistant

Primary Location: Near Media Co-op, Northside Civic Centre, Bunratty Road, Coolock, Dublin 17.
Please send your CV and cover letter to dorothee@near.ie.
Closing Date for receiving job applications: February 3rd 2017.
Main Purpose: The primary duty of the Public Relations/Outreach Assistant is to assist in the promotion of Near media co-op activities, engage in outreach activities with community organisations and facilitate outside broadcasts. Time flexibility is a must as the position may involve evening and weekend work.
Immediate Supervisor: CE Supervisor and Outreach Coordinator
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Update Near website
- Engage and manage Near Media Co-op on social media
- Writing and sending press releases to relevant places
- Facilitate the promotion and delivery of training courses
- Liaise with staff in the preparation of outside broadcasts, promote Near co-op at Outside broadcasts, assist with floor management of outside broadcasts.
- Support Near outreach co-ordinator with outreach activities- meeting groups outside the office, presenting Near outside at different events.
- Promotion/communication of Near Co-op activities:
- Liaise with Near staff regarding the promotion of station activities, from programming to training
- Merchandising of promotional material, printing and its distribution
- Support communications objectives and communications plans
- Design, edit and produce publications such as posters and invitations
- Assist with various projects as requested to ensure the Near Co-op operates effectively and meets business and membership requirements
Person Specifications
Essential Knowledge, Skills & Experience needed
- Good general level of education
- Competent in Information Technology skills and social media platforms
- Punctuality, reliability
- Good Organisational skills
- Good communication skills
- Photoshop or any other similar software to design posters/fliers
- Ability to work on own initiative and prioritise own work to meet agreed objectives
- Ability to work as part of a team
(Other Desirable Skills, Abilities & Experience)
- Full driving licence
- Experience in dealing with community and voluntary organisations
- Ability to facilitate work of team members
- Flexibility regarding meeting agreed deadlines
- Ability to empathise with marginalised groups
- Adapts well in a dynamic work environment
NB: Applicants for this position must qualify for CE employment scheme (applicants must be in receipt of Social welfare payment for 12 month or longer and be aged 25 or over.)