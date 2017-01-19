Near FM CE scheme: Public Relations /Outreach Assistant

Posted by dorothee on January 19, 2017 at 12:34 pm

Primary Location: Near Media Co-op, Northside Civic Centre, Bunratty Road, Coolock, Dublin 17.

Please send your CV and cover letter to dorothee@near.ie.

Closing Date for receiving job applications: February 3rd 2017.

Main Purpose: The primary duty of the Public Relations/Outreach Assistant is to assist in the promotion of Near media co-op activities, engage in outreach activities with community organisations and facilitate outside broadcasts. Time flexibility is a must as the position may involve evening and weekend work.

Immediate Supervisor: CE Supervisor and Outreach Coordinator

Duties and Responsibilities:

Update Near website

Engage and manage Near Media Co-op on social media

Writing and sending press releases to relevant places

Facilitate the promotion and delivery of training courses

Liaise with staff in the preparation of outside broadcasts, promote Near co-op at Outside broadcasts, assist with floor management of outside broadcasts.

Support Near outreach co-ordinator with outreach activities- meeting groups outside the office, presenting Near outside at different events.

Promotion/communication of Near Co-op activities:

Liaise with Near staff regarding the promotion of station activities, from programming to training

Merchandising of promotional material, printing and its distribution

Support communications objectives and communications plans

Design, edit and produce publications such as posters and invitations

Assist with various projects as requested to ensure the Near Co-op operates effectively and meets business and membership requirements

Person Specifications

Essential Knowledge, Skills & Experience needed

Good general level of education

Competent in Information Technology skills and social media platforms

Punctuality, reliability

Good Organisational skills

Good communication skills

Photoshop or any other similar software to design posters/fliers

Ability to work on own initiative and prioritise own work to meet agreed objectives

Ability to work as part of a team

(Other Desirable Skills, Abilities & Experience)

Full driving licence

Experience in dealing with community and voluntary organisations

Ability to facilitate work of team members

Flexibility regarding meeting agreed deadlines

Ability to empathise with marginalised groups

Adapts well in a dynamic work environment

NB: Applicants for this position must qualify for CE employment scheme (applicants must be in receipt of Social welfare payment for 12 month or longer and be aged 25 or over.)