Posted by on January 19, 2017 at 12:34 pm

Near FM CE scheme: Public Relations /Outreach Assistant

Primary Location:  Near Media Co-op, Northside Civic Centre, Bunratty Road, Coolock, Dublin 17.

Please send your CV and cover letter to dorothee@near.ie.

Closing Date for receiving job applications: February 3rd 2017.

Main Purpose: The primary duty of the Public Relations/Outreach Assistant is to assist in the promotion of Near media co-op activities, engage in outreach activities with community organisations and facilitate outside broadcasts. Time flexibility is a must as the position may involve evening and weekend work.

Immediate Supervisor: CE Supervisor and Outreach Coordinator

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Update Near website
  • Engage and manage Near Media Co-op on social media
  • Writing and sending press releases to relevant places
  • Facilitate the promotion and delivery of training courses
  • Liaise with staff in the preparation of outside broadcasts, promote Near co-op at Outside broadcasts, assist with floor management of outside broadcasts.
  • Support Near outreach co-ordinator with outreach activities- meeting groups outside the office, presenting Near outside at different events.
  • Promotion/communication of Near Co-op activities:
  • Liaise with Near staff regarding the promotion of station activities, from programming to training
  • Merchandising of promotional material, printing and its distribution
  • Support communications objectives and communications plans
  • Design, edit and produce publications such as posters and invitations
  • Assist with various projects as requested to ensure the Near Co-op operates effectively and meets business and membership requirements

Person Specifications

Essential Knowledge, Skills & Experience needed

  • Good general level of education
  • Competent in Information Technology skills and social media platforms
  • Punctuality, reliability
  • Good Organisational skills
  • Good communication skills
  • Photoshop or any other similar software to design posters/fliers
  • Ability to work on own initiative and prioritise own work to meet agreed objectives
  • Ability to work as part of a team

 (Other Desirable Skills, Abilities & Experience)

  • Full driving licence
  • Experience in dealing with community and voluntary organisations
  • Ability to facilitate work of team members
  • Flexibility regarding meeting agreed deadlines
  • Ability to empathise with marginalised groups
  • Adapts well in a dynamic work environment

NB: Applicants for this position must qualify for CE employment scheme (applicants must be in receipt of Social welfare payment for 12 month or longer and be aged 25 or over.)

 
 
 