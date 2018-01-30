Posted by paul on January 30, 2018 at 9:18 am

Got a great story to tell? – Learn how to make your own radio documentary with Near FM ! Register now for the early bird rate !

Join us for the inaugural Near Documentary Seminar, on September 29th & 30th 2018

In this two day workshop, you will gain all the skills you need to make your own radio documentary and tell your story! You will learn the whole process, from idea formation to audio production and promotion. The seminar will be broken down into a series of easy to follow modules with experienced trainers and guest speakers. You will also get documentary making workbook for you to fill in with your own ideas!

Dates – Sat Sept 29th and Sun Sept 30th

Venue – Near FM studios and facilities, Northside Civic Centre, Coolock, Dublin 17

Cost –

· Early bird rate of €149 for all seminar registrations before May 31st 2018

· Seminar Fee of €175 for all registrations between June 1st and July 31st 2018

· Full seminar rate of €199 for any registrations from August 1st

Register now for the early bird rate – email paul@near.ie

Trainers and speakers –

Paul Loughran

Gavin Byrne

Joseph o’Connor

Enda Roche

Dave Hooper

John Casey

Plus special guest speakers to be announced soon !