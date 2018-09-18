Posted by paul on September 18, 2018 at 2:17 pm

Got a great story to tell? Join us for the Near Documentary Seminar on Saturday September 29th 2018.

*last few places remaining*

In this one day seminar you will gain a basic understanding of audio documentary construction. You will learn key skills and get advice on: idea formation, finding the right contributors to tell your story, interviewing techniques, creating a narrative, production/post-production hints and tips, and use of music. The seminar will be broken down into a series of easy to follow modules/sessions with experienced Near FM producers and guest speakers. There will be an opportunity to pitch your own ideas. The cost is €155 which includes lunch and refreshments. Sign up today by clicking the link below.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/near-documentary-seminar-tickets-46754525043

*Special guest speaker, Ronan Kelly RTE Doc on One