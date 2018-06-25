Posted by paul on June 25, 2018 at 9:15 am

Tune into Migrant Radio, starting Monday July 2nd at 2pm and running for three weeks on Near FM.

These programmes have been produced by a group of enthusiastic trainees and cover a diverse range of topics, from cultural diversity to health, technology, migration, direct provision and many others.

You will have the opportunity to listen to interesting interviews, vox pops, round tables and all that while enjoying a variety of musics from around the world.

Remember Migrant Radio will be broadcast every Monday for three weeks at 2 pm starting Monday July 2nd.

This training and production initiative is supported by the ESB: Energy for Generations Fund’.