Posted by paul on May 30, 2018 at 8:10 am

Ladies & Gentlemen, Boys & Girls fasten your seat belts and get ready for a roller-coaster ride through the hearts and minds of primary school children from

North East Dublin. Our new 4 part radio series “Little Words Big Story” goes out every Wednesday from May 30 – June 20 at 9.30 am on Near FM 90.3

Prepare to be amazed! Every Wednesday @ 9.30am on Near FM

Produced by Enda M.Roche for Pearlman Media LTD

“Little Words Big Story” is produced by Enda M. Roche and is supported by the BAI (Broadcasting Authority of Ireland), Sound & Vision scheme, through the Television Vision Licence Fee.