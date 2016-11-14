Launch of Near Archive

Posted by paul on November 14, 2016 at 3:51 pm

Near FM to launch new Digital Audio Archive in Coolock Library on Wed Nov 16th

You are cordially invited to the official launch of the Near Archive in Coolock Library on Wednesday, 16th November @ 6.30pm

Near Archive will be officially launched by Dr Pauric Travers, chairperson of the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland. Also speaking at the event will be City Archivist, Dr Mary Clark and Chairperson of Near Media Co-op, Vincent Teeling. This will be followed by a short demonstration of the Near Archive and refreshments will be served. We would be delighted to see you there.

About Near Archive

Near Archive is a digital audio database of interviews, which were originally broadcast on Near FM’s flagship community affairs programme Northside Today between the years 2011 and 2016.

The content reflects upon the themes of Irish Culture, Life and Experience with a particular emphasis on local arts and culture, local news, history, heritage and community events. The total number of archived pieces in this collection is 1,200.

Near Archive has been assembled with the input of expert partners including the Digital Repository of Ireland and Dublin City Council Library and Archive. In addition a cross-sectoral approach to archiving has been established through CRAOL, the national body for community radio.

Near Archive can be accessed by visiting www.archive.ie where content can be streamed or downloaded and runs on a Creative Commons license.

Partners and Funders

Near FM www.near.ie

CRAOL (Community Radio Ireland) www.craol.ie

Broadcasting Authority of Ireland www.bai.ie

Digital Repository of Ireland www.dri.ie

Dublin City Library & Archive www.dublincity.ie

CDETB www.cityofdublin.etb.ie

INTREO www.welfare.ie/intreo