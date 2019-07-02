Broadcast Tuesday July 2nd at 2pm

The Hugh Lane Concert series continues with a concert entitled Latin Music for Guitar and Strings with Gillian Williams, violin; Arun Rao, cello); Marco Ramelli, guitar. The concert features compositions by Niccolò PAGANINI, Andante Cantabile, Heitor VILLA-LOBOS, Augustín Pío BARRÍOS and Juan Leovigildo BROUWER

In this special programme we hear the full concert interspersed with discussion around the careers of the musicians as well as the work of the composers. We also hear from audience members on their impressions of the concert.

About the series

The Hugh Lane Concert series showcases contemporary, traditional, classical and jazz music concerts recorded at Dublin City Gallery The Hugh Lane, as part of the Sundays @ Noon concerts. This radio series captures the best in Irish and international based composers and musicians performing in front of a live audience. As well as the performances, Near FM have recorded in-depth interviews with the musicians, and reactions from members of the public.

