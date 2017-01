Posted by admin on November 30, 2016 at 1:08 pm

Joe McGinley was a long time Near FM volunteer presenter who passed away earlier this year. Joe was best known for his Friday Lunchtime Miscellany programme, but was also very active as part of the team behind John Markey on the Magic Moments programme on Sunday mornings. He also occasionally helped out with other programmes and the pieces here include an interview about his Dad, who fought in the GPO in 1916.