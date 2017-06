Posted by admin on June 12, 2017 at 11:03 am

All this week we will be celebrating the life and work of James Joyce with a series of special programs featuring readings and discussions, full details on nearfm.ie/schedule:

Mon: 7pm – The Dead

Tue: 3.30pm – Eveline

Wed: 1pm – Araby and An Encounter

Thu: 10 am – A Little Cloud and After the Race

Thu: 6pm – The Sisters and Two Gallants

Fri: 10am – Bloomsday morning with Mature Voices

Fri: 10.30am – The St James Rejoyce Boarding House

Fri: 4.30pm – A Mother and The Boarding House