Posted by paul on December 14, 2018 at 10:42 am

On Saturday December 2nd 2018, Near FM recorded a night of intimate chamber music in the beautiful setting of Belvedere House, St. Patrick’s Campus (DCU), Drumcondra.

In this special radio programme to be broadcast on Christmas Eve, Monday December 24th at 2.00pm, we will hear ‘The Glass Hour’ a concert of Philip Glass compositions performed by The Fidelio Trio. The concert is interspersed with interviews with The Fidelio Trio, Music @ DCU staff and members of the audience.

Listen to Near FM on 90.3 on the dial or listen online http://nearfm.ie/livestream/ A special listen again programme will be made available for a limited period after the broadcast, keep an eye on Near FM’s twitter feed or Facebook for more information.

About the Festival

The Fidelio Trio Winter Chamber Music Festival, now in its sixth year, is curated by The Fidelio Trio and organised by Music at DCU and local arts collective GlasDrum, and is supported by the Arts Council. With special thanks to all the acts and to The Fidelio Trio (Darragh Morgan, Mary Dullea, Adi Tal), Martin Byrne of GlasDrum and John O’Flynn of DCU.

Near FM production team

Producer/editor – Paul Loughran, Technical production – Gay Graham, Interviews/narration – Ken Tuohy, Recording/Mixing – Ed Grannell, Voxpops – Dorothee Meyer Holtkamp, Technical assistance – Gary Kirwan.

This is the second of two programmes Near FM have produced in the GlasDrum Presents series, the first is New Sounds in an Old Place.

GlasDrum Presents … The Fidelio Trio Winter Chamber Music Festival is supported by the Broadcasting authority of Ireland Sound and Vision scheme with the television licence fee.