General Election 2020 – Dublin Bay North live debate (Listen again)

Tune into Near FM on Monday February 3rd at 7.30pm to hear from Dublin Bay North candidates running for seats in the 33rd Dáil Éireann

In front of a live audience in the Northside Civic Centre in Coolock, candidates will have the opportunity to answer questions, discuss and debate key issues central to their party or independent policies. Candidates confirmed for the Near FM Election special are Cllr. David Healy (GP), Cllr. Cian O’Callaghan (SD), Deirdre Heney (Fianna Fail), Senator Catherine Noone (Fine Gael), Cllr. John Lyons (Ind), Michael O’Brien (Solidarity-PBP) and Aodhán Ó Ríordáin (Labour). With more candidates to be announced.

Come and join the audience on the night, or tune in live to Near FM 90.3 or listen on our livestream