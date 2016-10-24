Free and Local

Posted by paul on October 24, 2016 at 9:36 am

Broadcasting every Monday @ 2pm from Nov 7th to Dec 5th!

This is a five part series of programmes which offers a unique look into local historical places of interest in North Dublin, all of which one can access free of charge. The focus of the programmes is on the guided tour and the special visitors on the tour are a group of service users from the National Council of the Blind Ireland (NCBI) with different degrees of visually impairment. The visitors ask questions and interact with the guides bringing the programmes to life. Each programme finishes with a ‘round table chat’ recorded on location where NCBI participants from the tour have the opportunity to explain in detail their enjoyment and their opinions about the different visits.

Guided yours took place in Áras an Uactaráin, Farmleigh House, Hugh Lane Gallery, Bull Island Visitors’ Centre and The Botanic Gardens.

Produced by Ignacio Irigoien for Near FM

Thanks to the National Council of the Blind Ireland and all cultural venues for their support in making this series.

Funded by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland with the Television Licence Fee