DUO CHAGALL and the FINGAL ENSEMBLE perform BEETHOVEN

Broadcasting Tuesdays November 10th, 17th and 24th at 2pm

This November Near FM are delighted to present three special concerts by DUO CHAGALL and the FINGAL ENSEMBLE commemorating the 250th anniversary of the birth of Ludwig van Beethoven. Violinist Gillian Williams and her French husband, cellist Arun Rao, have enlisted a selection of the finest musicians working in Ireland to perform some of Beethoven’s greatest works, all recorded at Baldoyle Community Hall.

Gillian Williams (DUO CHAGALL), Violin solo, Director of the Fingal Ensemble

Tune in to Near FM on November 10th, 17th and 24th at 2pm to hear them and their special guests in some of the best music from the early Romantic period.

Arun Rao (DUO CHAGALL)

DUO CHAGALL are Gillian Williams and Arun Rao. The Fingal Ensemble includes Deirdre O’Leary, clarinet and Cormac O’hAodaín, Horn. Sharon Carty, Mezzo-soprano and Marco Ramelli, Guitar, appear here as guests of the group.

These concerts are recorded in Baldoyle Community Hall and produced by Simon Cullen of Envelope-Audio and Laura Sheeran of Aurora Visual Media