COVID-19 effects on European wide initiatives

Broadcasting Wednesday Dec 23rd at 10am

In this programme Sally Galiana talks to three experts about the impact Covid-19 has had/is having on the many EU partnership projects that take place across the EU every year, particularly Erasmus +. We examine how Irish projects have been affected and look at what responses the EU are initializing to counter these negative impacts. Guests include Suzanne Kavanagh (senior support and development officer with Léargas’ European Solidarity Corps and Volunteering), Emma Murtagh (European projects manager with the Wheel) and Michael Nicolai (Coordinator of the Erasmus+ project SMART trainer with Radio Corax in Germany).

made with the support of the Communicating Europe initiative