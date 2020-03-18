COVID-19 / Coronavirus

To protect yourself and others from coronavirus (COVID-19) it’s important to think about how the virus is spread.

Coronavirus is spread in sneeze or cough droplets. To infect you, it has to get from an infected person’s nose or mouth into your eyes, nose or mouth. This can be direct or indirect (on hands, objects, surfaces). Keep this in mind. It will help you remember all the things you need to do to protect yourself and others from the virus.

Social distancing

Social distancing is important to help slow the spread of coronavirus. It does this by minimising contact between potentially infected individuals and healthy individuals.

Some of the things you can do

Do

keep a space of 2 metres (6.5 feet) between you and other people

reduce interactions with people outside the workplace and home

reduce the number of people you meet every day

avoid communal sleeping areas

avoid crowded places

work from home if possible

Don’t

do not shake hands or make close contact, if possible