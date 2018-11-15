Communicating Europe – Panel discussion part 2

Tune in on Thursday November 22nd at 3pm for the second in a series of Communicating Europe broadcasts on the future of the EU and Ireland’s place in it. Hosted by Alan Braddish and joined by a panel of expert guests, we touch on the following topics:
- How the future of the EU may impact upon Irish lives and society on a local level
- What impact have EU initiatives in relation to cultural and intercultural pursuits had for Irish people
- A local perspective on the future of the EU, from local groups in North Dublin who have participated in EU collaborative projects and how this experience impacted upon the organization
- What work do these groups do with the EU? Is it arbitrary or engaged?
- Post Brexit implications for North/South Irish Culture and Language?
- Will Brexit have an impact on these relationships?
Joining the panel will be:
Emma Murtagh – The Wheel- European Programmes Officer- running a programme with funding through Communicating Europe, where they are working with local community groups including Ballymun Job Centre
Ruth Baker– Ballymun Job Centre- EU Project Officer – She has some experience working with EU funding in a local capacity including with Emma through The Wheel. Some more info https://www.leargas.ie/blog/eu-projects-in-ballymun-job-centre/
Sally Galiana – former President Amarc Europe, esperience with EU cooperation projects
Eoin O’Neill – journalist with Radio Failte and formally with Irish language paper Là
This special programme is supported by Communicating Europe a Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade initiative.