CLM`s new Guides to taking Employment Equality and Equal Status Cases

Broadcasts Tuesday May 18th at 2pm

Near FM present a special panel discussion recorded in partnership with the Community Law & Mediation Centre. The Community Law & Mediation Centre have created new guides to taking Employment Equality and Equal Status cases. The guides have been funded under the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission Grant Scheme. In this panel discussion, the guides are officially launched by Roderic O`Gorman TD, Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth and we will hear a panel of speakers, including Suzy Byrne of the National Advocacy Service; Reuben Hambakachere of Culture Migrants Centre; Eileen Flynn, Senator and activist on behalf of members of the Traveller community; and Jane O`Sullivan, Managing Solicitor at Community Law & Mediation, specialising in Employment & Equality law. The panel is hosted by Rose Wall of the CLM centre.

Social Benefit programming is supported by the Broadcasting authority of Ireland.