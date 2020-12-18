Christmas in Fingal

Broadcasting Wednesday December 30th from 11-1pm

Near FM are delighted to broadcast a special Christmas programme this Wed Dec 30th at 11am along with partners in LMFM and Phoenix FM.

Brought to you by Fingal County Council and LMFM Radio the programme is aimed at older people living in Fingal and will be broadcast live. It will feature a mixture of older people from across Fingal recounting how they have got through 2020 and their hopes for 2021 and also some Fingal County Council staff talking about the services they offer to Older People. In between interviews we will have music selected by the guests.

Tune in to Near FM to hear this special programme on Wednesday December 30th at 11am.

This programme is made with the support of Fingal Age Friendly and Fingal County County.