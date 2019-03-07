Chamber Music from the Hugh Lane Gallery

Posted by paul on March 7, 2019 at 5:38 pm

Broadcasting Tuesday March 12th at 3pm

The Hugh Lane Concert series is now into it’s second season. The first programme featuring The Phoenix Trio from Australia, is a chamber music concert of masterpieces alongside recently penned compositions for this unique combination of Flute, Guitar and Viola. With pieces fro Bach, Molino, Bogdanovic and Debussy.



Lina Andonovska, Alexina Hawkins, Harold Gretton (TheP​hoenix Trio​), pictured here form left to right with Ken Tuohy of Near FM, come together to re-imagine chamber music masterpieces alongside recently penned compositions for this unique combination. Collectively, the performers have performed with some of the most acclaimed ensembles on the globe including the Australian Chamber Orchestra, Kammerakademie Potsdam and the Deutsches Kammerorchester and individually have growing reputations as international soloists and chamber musicians. The trio formed in 2008 when they were all students at the Australian National University. After parting ways for a decade, the trio have come together to perform a series of concerts around the globe during the 2018/2019 season. They are fondly named after their favourite haunt and hang out during their student days

About the series

The Hugh Lane Concert series showcases contemporary, traditional, classical and jazz music concerts recorded at Dublin City Gallery The Hugh Lane, as part of the Sundays @ Noon concerts. This radio series captures the best in Irish and international based composers and musicians performing in front of a live audience. As well as the performances, Near FM have recorded in-depth interviews with the musicians, and reactions from members of the public.

Made with the support of the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland with the television licence fee.