COCOONTUNES | Thursdays 3.30 – 4.3pm | Near FM

Every Thursday from 3.30 – 4.30pm, Madeleine Ebbs (Dublin City Council) and Near FM’s Michael Sullivan will present Near FM’s Cocoontunes! The idea is to try include a lot of older people who perhaps don’t have access to modern technology with a radio programme for those who are cocooning, with music from the 50’s 60’s and 70’s. You can send your requests to cocoontunes@near.ie, text 087 6944599 or phone 01 8671190