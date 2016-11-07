Posted by paul on November 7, 2016 at 2:08 pm

Tune into Near FM on Friday Nov 11th at 3.30pm for a very special literary programme. Best of Lingo festival 2016 compiles 60 minutes of some of the best parts of the recent Lingo Spoken Word festival held in Dublin. Join Near FMs Paula Wiseman and Phoenix FMs Ben Atkinson as we explore the Lingo festival and all the fantastic literary and spoken word events it has to offer. We have interviews with Blindboy Boatclub, Colm Keegan, Stephen James Smith, Cat Brogan, Catelyn McGowan and Lily Rose Fitzmaurice among others.

You can also now catch up on all the podcasts from Lingo Slam which was broadcast on Near FM on Friday Oct 21st, just click here to listen to all performances from the Lingo Slam event.

“Best of Lingo and Lingo Slam are funded by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland with the Television Licence Fee”