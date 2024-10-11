From Oct 7th to 13th 2024, Near FM are participating in the IndieRE Week, part of the Independent Radio Exchange collaborative EU project to promote independent and unsigned artists from across the EU. All week on Near FM we will be broadcasting programmes produced by our colleagues in Radio Student (Slovenia), Radio Corax (Germany), Radio Helsinki (Austria), EMA (Spain), Civil Radio (Hungary), Campus Radio (France) and Radio Student Zagreb (Croatia). The schedule is as follows:

IndieRE Week on Near FM – Schedule, Oct 2024

Monday 7th at 1pm (Radio Student, Zagreb – playlist)

Tuesday 8th at 1pm (Radio Student, Ljubljana – Playlist)

Tuesday 8th at 8.30pm (Radio Helsinki, Graz – playlist)

Wednesday 9th at 1pm (EMA, Seville – Playlist)

Thursday 10th at 1pm (Civil Radio, Budapest – Playlist)

Thursday 10th at 2.30pm (Radio Campus, France – playlist)

Thursday 10th at 4.30pm – (weekly IndieRe programme (repeat of series)

Friday 11th at 1pm (Radio Student and Campus – Joint broadcast)

Friday 11th at 4.30pm (Helsinki and Radio Corax – Joint broadcast)

Saturday 12th at 10pm (Radio Corax – playlist)

Sunday 13th at 9.30pm (Near FM – playlist)